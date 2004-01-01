Teams
Football transfer rumours: Arsenal consider Gibbs-White; Alonso could take defender to Liverpool
Sunday's football transfer rumours, including stories on Arsenal's interest in Morgan Gibbs-White and Rodrygo, Xabi Alonso's first signing at Liverpool and more.
90min
Trending on the boards
So now Saka is injured :-(
22 Mar 15:41 - Peter, 103 views 0 replies
On the subject of hotels, what are everyone's favourite hotels in London?
21 Mar 18:40 - Pat Vegas, 262 views 16 replies
IstanbulWimb
21 Mar 14:13 - Pat Vegas, 846 views 47 replies
Do we still believe the guff about "so-and-so Big Club
19 Mar 14:37 - redgunamo, 210 views 6 replies
Despite having spent 29 years in this country, I have absolutely no idea
19 Mar 13:49 - WES, 465 views 22 replies
More from the boards
