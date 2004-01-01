 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Arsenal eye £94m Camavinga; Chelsea could sell 11 players

Wednesday's football transfer rumours include Arsenal's interest in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Conor Gallagher, Pedro Neto, Joao Neves, Jeremie Frimpong and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards