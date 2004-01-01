 
Football transfer rumours: Arsenal eye Rashford; Mbappe to announce transfer decision

Deadline Day's football transfer rumours, with updates on Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Conor Gallagher & more.

Arsenal are tracking the situation surrounding Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford with a view to a possible summer bid if the England international fails to fight his way back into Erik ten Hag's plans. (Football Insider)


