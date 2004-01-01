 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Arsenal reignite Vlahovic interest; Liverpool battle Man City for defende

Monday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Ivan Toney, Nayef Aguerd, Robert Lewandowski & more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards