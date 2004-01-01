 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Arsenal step up Toney interest; Real Madrid monitoring Cucurella

Tuesday's roundup of transfer rumours includes Arsenal's interest in Ivan Toney, Real Madrid watching Marc Cucurella, Luka Modric being on the shortlist of Inter Miami and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards