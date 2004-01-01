Football transfer rumours: Arsenal track Rashford; Chelsea's fresh Neymar talks

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the future of Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, who has just under 18 months remaining on his current contract. (Football Insider)

Lionel Messi's father met Paris Saint-Germain officials on Wednesday to discuss the Argentine's future. Messi is 'less and less tempted' by the idea of an extension and is considering a return to Barcelona, although Inter Miami are seen as favourites to land the veteran forward. (L'Equipe)

Also leaving PSG could be Neymar. Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met PSG's Nasser Al-Khelaïfi on Tuesday to discuss a possible move for the Brazilian, who is expected to leave Paris in the summer. (Le Parisien)

Man Utd are scouting Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, who was chased by both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund during the winter. (Football Insider)

Should Man Utd want to sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently in the summer, Bayern Munich will demand a fee of €20m. (Christian Falk)

Real Madrid officials recently met with the representatives of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to discuss a summer switch. The England international is also wanted by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. (Defensa Central)

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss the Premier League's managerial merry-go-round with the latest on the situations at Leeds United and Southampton. Also on the agenda, Man Utd contract talks, Mason Mount's future, Andrey Santos & more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are expecting a bid from Liverpool for striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is also on Bayern Munich's radar. (Bild)

Tottenham want to sign AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori in the summer and would be prepared to offer right-back Emerson Royal to the Rossoneri as part of a swap deal. (Calciomercatoweb)

Juventus will look to offload goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the summer if they fail to qualify for European football, with the Poland international one of the squad's top earners. (Il Bianconero)