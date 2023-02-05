Football transfer rumours: Arsenal want Mitoma; Real Madrid's Bellingham admission

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Arsenal are ready to move for another Brighton forward in the summer, with Kaoru Mitoma identified as a key transfer target for the Gunners after January's acquisition of Leandro Trossard. (The Sun)

Liverpool are ready to go head-to-head with Aston Villa over Athletic Club winger Nico Williams and midfielder Oihan Sancet. (AS)

Leaving Anfield could be backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who wants a move to play regular first-team football. (The Sun)

Chelsea are keen to hire former Spain manager Luis Enrique if they choose to offload Graham Potter in the coming months. (Fichajes)

As far as transfers go, Chelsea fear they are set to lose N'Golo Kante on a free transfer, with Atletico Madrid moving ahead of Juventus in the race for his signature. (Mundo Deportivo)

Fulham are prepared to demand £35m to part ways with left-back Antonee Robinson, who has attracted interest from Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter. (The Sun)

Real Madrid have not given up hope of signing Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham but would need the midfielder to specifically request a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, amid fears they will not be able to compete financially with Liverpool or Man City. (The Athletic)

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth to wrap up the January transfer window and discuss Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Marcel Sabitzer, Hakim Ziyech's failed PSG move and more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to watch the episode!

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to strengthen in three positions in the summer transfer window: striker, centre-back and midfield. (The Mirror)

Barcelona are keen to sign Tottenham winger Bryan Gil, who could be sold permanently at the end of the season. (AS)

Elsewhere, Barcelona are keen to sign Juventus trio Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli. (Tuttojuve)

Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada, who is in the last six months of his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt. (Sponichianex)

PSG will continue to monitor Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki ahead of a possible summer bid, having seen three offers for the 19-year-old knocked back during January. (Fabrizio Romano)