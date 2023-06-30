 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Arsenal yet to agree Rice payment plan; Chelsea find Mount replacement

Friday's roundup of transfer rumours includes news on Arsenal's delayed move for Declan Rice, Chelsea looking at replacements for Man Utd-bound Mason Mount, Barcelona's bid to beat Real Madrid to Arda Guler and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards