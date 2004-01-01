Football transfer rumours: Barcelona must sell players; Real Madrid set Bellingham limit

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Barcelona need to sell some of their biggest stars in the summer to try and restore some financial stability, with Raphinha among those at risk of being sold. (The Sun)

Real Madrid do not want to spend more than €100m on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, potentially opening the door to Liverpool or Manchester City to win the race for his signature. (Fichajes)

Another in-demand midfielder, Southampton's Romeo Lavia, is being watched by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich are no longer ruling out selling Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, whose performance levels have seen some club officials question whether they are deserving of their high wages. (Bild)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is Man Utd's top target for the summer but Chelsea are prepared to double the 24-year-old's wages to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge instead. (Calciomercato)

Talks have been held between Inter and Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, who is close to joining the Nerazzurri on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus want to sign Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic in the summer when Leandro Paredes returns to PSG, but Manchester City are also keen on the Croatia international. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham are all expected to scout Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique when the Spanish side face Man Utd at Old Trafford next week. (Dean Jones)

Despite rumours of a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, Sergio Ramos would prefer to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. (L'Equipe)

Tottenham are among the sides interested in Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. Crystal Palace and West Ham are also monitoring the 19-year-old. (The Sun)

