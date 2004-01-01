Football transfer rumours: Barcelona set De Jong price; Tottenham make Kane decision

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Barcelona would be willing to part ways with Frenkie de Jong this summer, but would command a fee of nearly €80m in order to help with their financial woes. The Dutchman is a long-term target of Manchester United, while Chelsea are also interested. (Football Insider)

In his place, Barcelona are looking to add Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan to their ranks. His contract with the English champions expires at the end of the season. (Gerard Romero)

One midfielder who is no longer on Barcelona's radar anymore is Wolves' Ruben Neves. (Fichajes)

Mohamed Salah is open to the idea of leaving Liverpool, with PSG interested in a deal for the Egyptian. (Fichajes)

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that Romelu Lukaku will return to Chelsea once his loan expires at the end of the season. (Sky Sport Italia)

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has admitted he dreams of playing in the Champions League. The Ecuadorian signed a new contract with the Seagulls after they knocked back bids from Arsenal and Chelsea in January. (PLP)

Manchester United are considering Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative to Harry Kane. The Red Devils are looking to bring in a new star centre forward. (ESPN)

Meanwhile, Tottenham are adamant that Kane will not be sold this summer despite his contract expiring in 2024. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal would be willing to sell Kieran Tierney to Newcastle, but only for a fee of roughly £35m to £40m. (Caught Offside)

Paul Pogba was interested in reuniting with Antonio Conte at Tottenham upon the expiration of his Manchester United contract, but the Italian coach blocked such a move. The midfielder ended up returning to Juventus. (TMW)

