 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Barcelona want Messi on loan; Real Madrid turn to Kane

Wednesday's transfer roundup includes news on Barcelona's convoluted plan to sign Lionel Messi on loan, Real Madrid turning to Harry Kane if Karim Benzema leaves and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards