Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours Bayern consider Zidane; Man Utd want AC Milan star
Tweet
Tuesday's football transfer rumours include Bayern Munich considering Zinedine Zidane, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Xabi Alonso for the manager's job, Man Utd's interest in Tijjani Reijnders, Alphonso Davies, Olllie Watkins, Frenkie de Jong and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
So with our PL/CL double firmly on schedule
20 Feb 12:55 - WES, 45 views 9 replies
Could Jesus play RW?
19 Feb 18:32 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 113 views 9 replies
In the last two games I dont really understand what Havertz was supposed to be doing
19 Feb 15:25 - Peter, 129 views 8 replies
This would make me chuckle
19 Feb 15:15 - PSRB, 275 views 17 replies
Has anyone else noticed that since Zinny was injured
19 Feb 13:10 - WES, 529 views 43 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards