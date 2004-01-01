Football transfer rumours: Bellingham's asking price; Arsenal make Raphinha bid

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Borussia Dortmund will demand around €150m (£132m) to part ways with star midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is of serious interest to Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid. (The Athletic)

Xavi has insisted he is in 'constant contact' with PSG's Lionel Messi and he would welcome the Argentine back to Barcelona this summer. (Official)

Arsenal failed with a €70m bid to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha during the January transfer window. (Sport)

At the end of the season, Arsenal will reignite their interest in Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda but will have to fend off competition from Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Juventus. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United have made progress in their contract talks with young winger Alejandro Garnacho, who is in line for a massive pay rise from his current £7,000-a-week salary. (The Times)

Chelsea may be the only real option for PSG winger Neymar if he chooses to move to the Premier League at the end of the season, with a fee of between £70m and £80m expected to be enough to get a deal done. (Football Insider)

Arsenal will demand a fee of around £35m to part ways with striker Folarin Balogun during the summer, with AC Milan, Inter, Marseille and Villarreal all interested. (Pianeta Milan)

An agreement has been reached between Tottenham and 24-year-old Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who will join the English side on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Fotospor)

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all keen to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz in the summer. (Fichajes)