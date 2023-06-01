 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Benzema's next club revealed; Maguire's Old Trafford payout

Thursday's transfer rumours, including Karim Benzema's next club ahead of his exit from Real Madrid, Harry Maguire's payout at Man Utd and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards