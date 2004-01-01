 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Bremer wants Liverpool; Real Madrid make Diaz decision

Friday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Gleison Bremer, Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Romelu Lukaku & more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards