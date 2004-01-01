 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Chelsea & Man Utd battle for Vlahovic; Vinicius offered Real Madrid exit

Monday's football transfer rumours include Chelsea and Man Utd chasing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Vinicius Junior and his Real Madrid future, Barcelona's pursuit of Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan & more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards