 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Chelsea ready huge Vinicius Jr bid; Barcelona want Messi as captain

Sunday's transfer rumours include Chelsea looking at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, Barcelona preparing to make Lionel Messi captain, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Alexic Mac Allister, Randal Kolo Muani, Bukayo Saka and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards