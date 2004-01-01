Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours Chelsea ready Kane bid; Mbappe holds Man City talks
Tweet
Monday's football transfer rumours, includes Chelsea's interest in signing Harry Kane from Bayern Munich, Manchester City talking to Kylian Mbappe about a potential free transfer, Victor Osimhen, Xabi Alonso, Ilkay Gundogan, Ivan Toney & more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Has anyone else noticed that since Zinny was injured
19 Feb 13:10 - WES, 63 views 10 replies
Big selection dilemma for Arteta this week
19 Feb 13:07 - 7sisters, 31 views 3 replies
Just needs a header now.
17 Feb 19:11 - redgunamo, 267 views 2 replies
Good to read such positive comments on Lokonga from Rob Edwards
16 Feb 14:58 - 7sisters, 121 views 2 replies
Well played, Duckett
16 Feb 14:34 - PSRB, 160 views 4 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards