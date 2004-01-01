Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours: Chelsea to sanction Mudryk loan; Mbappe alternative for Real Madrid
Tweet
Saturday's football transfer rumours include Mykhailo Mudryk, Youssoufa Moukoko, David de Gea, Jadon Sancho, Gift Orban and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Questions: Where does this North London Forever **** come from? Was it a fan thing
25 Sep 16:09 - Herbert Augustus Chapman, 137 views 11 replies
Playing well. Unlucky not to be winning at half time
24 Sep 16:56 - Arsenal Alcoholic Review, 618 views 35 replies
Great game this from the archives. Arteta sent off too..
22 Sep 18:10 - 7sisters, 179 views 1 replies
Nld
22 Sep 14:30 - IUFG, 210 views 2 replies
Another one signed up for the long term
22 Sep 11:13 - PSRB, 347 views 7 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards