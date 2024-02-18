 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours Chelsea's £111m Osimhen offer; Real Madrid reserve Mbappe shirt number

Sunday's transfer rumour roundup includes news on Chelsea's Victor Osimhen bid, Real Madrid's preparations for Kylian Mbappe and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards