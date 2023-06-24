 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Chelsea's plan to resolve Mount future; Juventus set Chiesa asking price

Saturday's transfer roundup includes news on Man Utd's negotiations with Chelsea for Mason Mount, Juventus' asking price for Federico Chiesa, Arsenal's Declan Rice bid, Moises Caicedo's uncertain Brighton future and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards