 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: De Gea to lead Man Utd mass exodus; Firmino in Saudi talks

Monday's football transfer rumours include Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag agreeing the departure of up to 11 players, Roberto Firmino, Adrien Rabiot, Lucas Hernandez, Kai Havertz, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic & more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards