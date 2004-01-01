 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Haaland rejects new deal; Real Madrid ready €100m Garnacho bid

Tuesday's football transfer rumours include Erling Haaland, Real Madrid's interest in Alejandro Garnacho, Sadio Mane, Lautaro Martinez, Moussa Diaby and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards