Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours: Haaland's release clause; Arsenal open Toney talks
Tweet
Wednesday's roundup of transfer rumours includes news on the release clause in Erling Haaland's Man City contract, Arsenal's talks over Ivan Toney, Barcelona's interest in re-signing Thiago Alcantara and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Michael Oliver, I've always thought he was one of the better referees
09 Oct 15:30 - PSRB, 188 views 6 replies
I am not sure if we made City look poor
09 Oct 12:07 - Pat Vegas, 321 views 11 replies
So the AWIMB experts have embarassed themselves again
08 Oct 20:58 - WES, 684 views 14 replies
The fact that Gabby smacked it into that northern monkey's face before it deflected
08 Oct 20:45 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 126 views 0 replies
Fantastic result
08 Oct 20:28 - Arsenal Alcoholic Review, 268 views 3 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards