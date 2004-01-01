Football transfer rumours: Haaland's release clause; Real Madrid join Kane race

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

The £175m release clause in Erling Haaland's contract with Manchester City is no longer valid after Pep Guardiola renewed his own deal, meaning City can demand whatever fee they want if they are to sell the Norway international to suitors like Real Madrid. (Goal)

Arsenal are ready to lodge a new bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, despite him signing a new contract after the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

Mason Mount has appointed a new agent to manage a potential exit from Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

Also leaving Chelsea could be goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The Blues are ready to include him as part of a £35m bid for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana. (Inter Live)

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Tottenham striker Harry Kane as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are both keen on the England international. (Daily Mail)

Man Utd's striker preference is Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who is seen as a better target than Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani. (Florian Plettenberg)

Another Napoli star, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, would be interested in a move to Newcastle if they qualify for the Champions League. Real Madrid and Manchester City are also interested. (Football Insider)

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has claimed that the Reds have agreed a deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, insisting the duo share the same agent. (The Sun)

Barcelona would be prepared to sell both Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres to raise money for a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. (Calciomercatoweb)

Liverpool are ready to sell centre-back Joel Matip in the summer and will demand a fee of around £10m. (Football Insider)

LISTEN NOW

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur, Joao Felix potentially joining Chelsea on a permanent basis, David Raya, Marco Asensio, Alexis Mac Allister & more!

