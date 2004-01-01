Teams
Football transfer rumours: James & Valverde swap deal proposal; Arsenal eye De Ligt
Thursday's football transfer rumours include a potential swap deal involving Real Madrid, Chelsea, Federico Valverde and Reece James, Arsenal's interest in Matthijs de Ligt, Raphael Varane, Piero Hincapie, Anthony Martial, Claudio Echeverri & more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
