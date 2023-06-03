Teams
Football transfer rumours: Kane's preferred destination; Man Utd to offer Maguire in Mount deal
Tweet
Saturday's transfer roundup includes news on where Harry Kane wants to go if he leaves Tottenham, Man Utd's plan to use Harry Maguire as a makeweight in a Mason Mount deal, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister chase and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Well done City, now go on and become the first team to deservedly do the treble
03 Jun 20:15 - Yesterday Once More, 181 views 4 replies
The Schofield interview...
02 Jun 15:58 - John Bunnell, 191 views 1 replies
I'll be glad when Messi and Ronaldo have both retired
02 Jun 13:26 - Pat Vegas, 120 views 0 replies
Broad starting the summer very well
01 Jun 13:31 - PSRB, 176 views 5 replies
Is it going to be this quiet on here until August?
01 Jun 12:09 - Pat Vegas, 160 views 4 replies
More from the boards
