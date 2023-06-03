 
Football transfer rumours: Kane's preferred destination; Man Utd to offer Maguire in Mount deal

Saturday's transfer roundup includes news on where Harry Kane wants to go if he leaves Tottenham, Man Utd's plan to use Harry Maguire as a makeweight in a Mason Mount deal, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister chase and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Source : 90min

