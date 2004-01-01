Football transfer rumours: Liverpool chase Osimhen; Man Utd hold Dumfries talks

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is wanted by both Chelsea and Manchester United. (Fichajes)

Anfield officials also have an eye on Chelsea's Mason Mount, who has been in 'direct contact' with Liverpool as his contract negotiations continue to drag on. (Jacque Talbot)

Barcelona are ready to raid Manchester City if they are sanctioned by the Premier League, with midfielder Rodri, striker Julian Alvarez and even manager Pep Guardiola on their wish list. (Fichajes)

Real Madrid have an agreement with Lyon which will allow them to match any bid received for 19-year-old midfielder Rayan Cherki, who was the subject of several unsuccessful offers from PSG during the winter. (Defensa Central)

Talks between Manchester United and the agent of Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries have continued, with the Red Devils looking to drive down his asking price of £44m. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter are prepared to move for Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui if they lose Dumfries but the Moroccan's recent health problems could scare the Serie A side away. (Alfredo Pedulla)

Barcelona will have to fend off competition from Tottenham in their pursuit of Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. (Fichajes)

Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli, commonly known as Ez Abde. The 21-year-old is currently out on loan with Osasuna. (Mundo Deportivo)

A number of clubs are interested in signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun after his successful loan spell with Stade Reims comes to an end in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Adrien Rabiot has admitted he 'does not know' what the future holds for him as he approaches the end of his contract with Juventus. (DAZN)