 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool eye De Jong; PSG ready to sell Neymar to Chelsea

Monday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Neymar, Victor Osimhen, Kyle Walker & more.... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards