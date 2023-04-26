Teams
Football transfer rumours: Liverpool eye Man City midfielder; Man Utd to trigger goalkeeper's releas
A round-up of the latest transfer rumours, including updates on Liverpool's midfielder search, Man Utd's quest for a new goalkeeper and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Trending on the boards
LA is right. We are going to win tonight!
26 Apr 09:14 - Pat Vegas, 72 views 5 replies
Tomorrow night is like a full moon for Arsenal fans
25 Apr 16:20 - Luis Anaconda, 184 views 9 replies
They sacked another manager
24 Apr 20:47 - Tony C, 101 views 0 replies
What's going on with ESR?
24 Apr 13:59 - PSRB, 102 views 1 replies
Did anyone else think Walcott took it easy on us the other night?
24 Apr 13:14 - Pat Vegas, 208 views 9 replies
