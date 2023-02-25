Football transfer rumours: Liverpool informed of Barella price tag; Man Utd eye Frimpong

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Inter have placed a price tag of roughly €75m on star midfielder Nicolo Barella amid mounting speculation of interest from Liverpool. (Calciomercato)

Another midfielder that could depart Inter is Marcelo Brozovic, who is drawing interest from Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool's top midfield target remains Jude Bellingham, and the midfielder has not been put off potentially joining the club by their disastrous 2022/23 season. Real Madrid and Manchester City remain in the hunt for the Borussia Dortmund star. (Caught Offside)

In order to meet UEFA's Financial Fair Play requirements, PSG could be forced to sell one of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Neymar. (The Times)

Following his successful return from a long-term injury, Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready to battle it out to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. (Fichajes)

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Athletic Club and Spain winger Nico Williams this summer, with Liverpool and Aston Villa also interested. (Fichajes)

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss Mauricio Pochettino turning down Chelsea, Leeds and West Ham's manager situation, Mason Mount links to Liverpool, Man City's interest in Declan Rice & more.

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Manchester United's search for a new right-back could see them move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, once of Celtic. (Football Insider)

Tottenham have moved ahead of Manchester City and Newcastle in the race to sign James Maddison from Leicester this summer. (London World)

Instead, Manchester City will look to add Alexis Mac Allister to their squad in time for next season. (Daily Star)

Joao Cancelo has admitted that he could play for Manchester City again despite leaving for Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of this season. (O Jogo)

Inter Miami are looking to poach Angel Di Maria from Juventus as talks rumble on over a fresh contract at the Allianz Stadium (Gazzetta dello Sport)