 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool & Man City join Neymar race; Man Utd have 'secret weapon' for B

Monday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Neymar, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Mason Mount & more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards