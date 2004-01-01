Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours: Liverpool & Man Utd to make Osimhen bids; Caicedo agrees Chelsea move
Tweet
Tuesday's transfer rumour roundup features news on Liverpool and Man Utd's interest in Victor Osimhen, Chelsea's move for Moises Caicedo, Bayern Munich returning for Harry Kane and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
I usually avoid the news. But the Russia drama on Saturday was very exciting
26 Jun 11:53 - Pat Vegas, 151 views 3 replies
I assume Pat Rice is Declan's uncle
23 Jun 14:29 - Pat Vegas, 138 views 0 replies
Rice or not. we are really
22 Jun 19:02 - Pat Vegas, 672 views 18 replies
Tiiiiiiimmmmmmber
22 Jun 12:53 - PSRB, 523 views 20 replies
Partey off to the Saudis
21 Jun 17:35 - PSRB, 161 views 3 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards