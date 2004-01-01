 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool & Man Utd to make Osimhen bids; Caicedo agrees Chelsea move

Tuesday's transfer rumour roundup features news on Liverpool and Man Utd's interest in Victor Osimhen, Chelsea's move for Moises Caicedo, Bayern Munich returning for Harry Kane and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards