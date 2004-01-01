Football transfer rumours: Liverpool set Salah price; Messi's huge Saudi Arabia offer

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Liverpool will demand a fee of €80m to part ways with Mohamed Salah this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain looking to get a deal over the line. (Fichajes)

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are preparing to offer Lionel Messi the same contract that Cristiano Ronaldo received from Al Nassr. Messi, who is already a Saudi Arabian ambassador, could earn €220m per season if he leaves PSG. (Marca)

Manchester United want a new striker at the end of the season and could make a £105m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani. (Sport Bild)

Also arriving at Old Trafford could be Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries, with Man Utd eyeing a swap deal that would see centre-back Victor Lindelof move to Italy in exchange. (Football Insider)

Barcelona manager Xavi has spoken with Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan over sealing a free transfer to Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of the season. (AS)

Borussia Dortmund winger Julian Brandt, who 90min understands will be offered a new contract, is of interest to both Arsenal and Tottenham. (Sport Bild)

READ NEXT

The German side may also face a battle to keep hold of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel as Chelsea have made contact with the Dortmund man's representatives ahead of a possible summer move. The Blues are 'very interested'. (Sport1)

Chelsea have also held talks with the agents of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, who has already named the Blues as one of his favourite clubs. PSG remain interested as well. (Sport Bild)

Marco Verratti is considering his future at PSG after facing recent criticism from supporters but club officials have no interest in selling the Italy international. (Calciomercato)

Celta Vigo value in-demand midfielder Gabri Veiga at €40m but Real Madrid are only prepared to pay €25m, although Los Blancos are open to including some Castilla players in the offer to try and sweeten the deal. (Foot Mercato)

LISTEN NOW

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur, Joao Felix potentially joining Chelsea on a permanent basis, David Raya, Marco Asensio, Alexis Mac Allister & more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!