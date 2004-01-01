Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours: Liverpool to make Rodrygo offer; Arsenal & Chelsea battle for Vlahovic
Tweet
Thursday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Rodrygo, Dusan Vlahovic, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe & more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Great game this from the archives. Arteta sent off too..
22 Sep 18:10 - 7sisters, 62 views 0 replies
Nld
22 Sep 14:30 - IUFG, 115 views 2 replies
Another one signed up for the long term
22 Sep 11:13 - PSRB, 193 views 7 replies
Brighton made a bit of a pigs arse of their opener with Athens
21 Sep 23:59 - 7sisters, 197 views 4 replies
What happened to that Simons lad who ran our midfield ragged last season ?
21 Sep 16:24 - 7sisters, 62 views 1 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards