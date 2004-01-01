 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man City consider Alonso; Olise wants Man Utd move

Monday's football transfer rumours include Manchester City's interest in appointing Xabi Alonso, Manchester United's pursuit of Michael Olise, Jack Grealish, Ronald Araujo, Ferland Mendy, Dusan Vlahovic and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards