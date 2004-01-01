Football transfer rumours: Man City hatch Gavi plan; PSG ready huge Kvaratskhelia bid

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester City are looking to exploit the uncertainty surrounding Gavi's future at Barcelona by making a bid which would see long-time Blaugrana target Bernardo Silva finally move in the opposite direction. (Fichajes)

Liverpool are 'increasingly unlikely' to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer, with Man City and Real Madrid regarded as the primary suitors. (The Athletic)

Manchester United are prepared to bid farewell to both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof this summer to shake up their defensive depth. (Football Insider)

With Inter yet to commit to another loan deal, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could be the subject of a shock bid from Aston Villa. (Todofichajes)

Chelsea want Napoli's Victor Osimhen as their new striker and they are prepared to offer Christian Pulisic to the Serie A side in an attempt to sweeten the deal. (Calciomercatoweb)

Also leaving Napoli could be winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Paris Saint-Germain preparing a bid worth a whopping €180m to sign the 22-year-old. (Le10Sport)

Tottenham could also look to lure centre-back Kim Min-jae away from Napoli at the end of the season, having previously been interested in the South Korea international before his move to Italy. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz, who has impressed on loan with AC Milan, could be made available for transfer this summer and is of interest to both Chelsea and Newcastle. (The Sun)

Xavi Simons is prepared to reject PSG's attempts to re-sign him from PSV Eindhoven this summer, fearing game time would be limited for him in Paris. (L'Equipe)

With doubts over Takehiro Tomiyasu's long-term future at the club, Arsenal are interested in Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey. (Aksam)

As for incomings, Arsenal are prepared to use Folarin Balogun as a makeweight to sign AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer. (Calciomercatoweb)

Bayern Munich's search for striking firepower could lead to move for Inter's Lautaro Martinez or Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic. (Calciomercatoweb)

