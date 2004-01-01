Teams
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd bid for Onana replacement; Barcelona could release Lewandowski
Sunday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Andre Onana, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Arthur Vermeeren & more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Trending on the boards
Raya is dead to me
06 Dec 00:35 - 7sisters, 124 views 4 replies
Ffs !!
06 Dec 00:31 - 7sisters, 51 views 0 replies
Anyone been to Kenilworth Road?
05 Dec 19:10 - Chief Arrowhead, 87 views 5 replies
Our game tonight kicks off at 20:15
05 Dec 13:32 - Sir C, 317 views 21 replies
The FA Cup draw
04 Dec 13:53 - PSRB, 122 views 2 replies
More from the boards
