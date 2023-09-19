 
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd concerned by Ten Hag agent deals; Chelsea monitoring Ramsdale

Tuesday's roundup of transfer rumours includes news on Man Utd's concerns over Erik ten Hag's agent in transfer dealings, Chelsea's interest in Aaron Ramsdale, Liverpool planning for life after Mohamed Salah and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Source : 90min

