 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd consider Hojlund alternatives; Liverpool told Lavia price

Wednesday's roundup of transfer rumours includes news on Man Utd's other striker targets besides Rasmus Hojlund, Liverpool's pursuit of Romeo Lavia, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe hopes and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards