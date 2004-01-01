Teams
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd cool Kane interest; Arsenal close to £100m Rice deal
Tuesday's transfer roundup includes news on Man Utd's interest in Harry Kane, Declan Rice's move to Arsenal, Kylian Mbappe's shock decision and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
90min
Quote of the day from Jude Bellingham
15 Jun 14:11 - PSRB, 51 views 0 replies
Great, City in for Rice
15 Jun 12:01 - PSRB, 125 views 8 replies
I think people seem to be 'outraged' with Boris for the wrong reason.
15 Jun 11:37 - Pat Vegas, 66 views 4 replies
About as good a first few fixtures as we could hope for
15 Jun 11:15 - Arsenal Alcoholic Review, 141 views 10 replies
Foakes century
14 Jun 17:10 - PSRB, 169 views 18 replies
