Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd eye €120m Rodrygo bid; Chelsea reignite Tchouameni interest
Tweet
Thursday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni, Florian Wirtz, Romelu Lukaku, Bruno Guimaraes & more.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
This is some impressive ****.
06 Apr 21:28 - Sir C, 194 views 10 replies
Alan Smith called it a proper poachers' goal.
06 Apr 21:05 - redgunamo, 63 views 1 replies
Have you seen the lastest pictures of Ozil?
05 Apr 18:34 - PSRB, 233 views 3 replies
A liability on the field for us but . . . .
05 Apr 13:52 - pjlincs, 139 views 0 replies
WES - remember our conversations 2-3 years ago?
05 Apr 03:37 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 295 views 6 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards