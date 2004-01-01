 
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd eye Lille striker; Bayern's shock Watkins interest

Sunday's transfer rumours include Man Utd and Chelsea's interest in Jonathan David, Ollie Watkins emerging as a shock Bayern Munch target, Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Franck Kessie, Victor Lindelof, Marc Guehi and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Source : 90min

