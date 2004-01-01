 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd eye Vinicius Jr; Arsenal hatch Vlahovic plan

Friday's football transfer rumours include Vinicius Junior, Dusan Vlahovic, Kylian Mbappe and Victor Osimhen.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards