 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd hold Ramos talks; Real Madrid eye Richarlison

Wednesday's football transfer rumours include Man Utd holding talks over Goncalo Ramos, Real Madrid's interest in Richarlison, Bukayo Saka, Nicolo Barella & more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards