Football transfer rumours: Man Utd line up Potter; Barcelona eye rising star Gloukh
Thursday's football transfer rumours include Man Utd considering Graham Potter to replace Erik ten Hag, Barcelona's eye on RB Salzburg starlet Oscar Gloukh, Ian Maatsen, Mason Greenwood, Fabio Carvalho, Antoine Griezmann and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Trending on the boards
🤣
13 Dec 17:40 - 7sisters, 89 views 1 replies
Mark Drayford gone
13 Dec 16:55 - 7sisters, 70 views 1 replies
Yanited
13 Dec 01:02 - IUFG, 139 views 5 replies
1-0 to the Arsenal.
12 Dec 21:43 - redgunamo, 168 views 5 replies
Appreciate the dedication that Elneny has applied the the bench/treatment table over
12 Dec 20:17 - 7sisters, 342 views 14 replies
