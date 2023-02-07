Football transfer rumours: Man Utd & Liverpool fight for Kolo Muani; Man City's Bellingham worry

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United and Liverpool have started to look into a possible summer transfer for France striker Randal Kolo Muani. Eintracht Frankfurt are believed to be holding out for a €100m fee. (L'Equipe)

The other centre forwards on Manchester United's radar are Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, with Erik ten Hag keen to improve his options up front. (Daily Telegraph)

Sergio Busquets is awaiting a fresh contract offer from Barcelona before deciding on whether to take up a £16m-a-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter chief Javier Zanetti has revealed that the club pursued a deal for Lionel Messi prior to his free transfer to PSG in 2021. The Nerazzurri were ultimately priced out of a move. (DAZN)

Chelsea explored a deadline day move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat but were unable to get a deal off the ground. Barcelona also pursued the Moroccan's signing. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City's hopes of signing Jude Bellingham could be hampered by any potential sanctions against the club after they were charged with over 100 breaches of Premier League regulations. Real Madrid and Liverpool are also vying for the midfielder. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham remain interested in signing Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni as talks over a new contract at San Siro continue to rumble on. Marc Guehi is also admired by the north London club. (Football.London)

Juventus are ready to let Adrien Rabiot leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. Arsenal and Liverpool have been touted with an interest in recent months. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are ready to battle Bayern Munich for Marcus Thuram, whose contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires in the summer. (MARCA)

Despite bringing in Lyon's Malo Gusto, Chelsea remain interested in Denzel Dumfries and could send Trevoh Chalobah to Inter as part of any potential deal. (Fichajes)

Ronaldinho has confirmed that his 17-year-old son, Joao Mendes, will sign for Barcelona. (RAC1)