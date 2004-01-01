Teams
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd make Werner enquiry; Liverpool prepare £80m Wirtz bid
Tuesday's transfer rumour roundup includes news on Man Utd's enquiries about Timo Werner, Liverpool's Florian Wirtz interest, Arsenal's midfielder search and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
90min
