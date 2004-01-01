Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd open Neymar talks; Bayern's Rice belief
Tweet
Tuesday's transfer roundup includes Manchester United's pursuit of Neymar, Bayern Munich's interest in Declan Rice, Sadio Mane's potential link-up with Lionel Messi and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Do we want another Citeh reject
22 May 20:04 - pjlincs, 61 views 0 replies
Perhaps they can announce Saka's new deal this week.
22 May 11:17 - Pat Vegas, 207 views 8 replies
Esr
21 May 23:10 - pjlincs, 196 views 4 replies
Arteta Out!
20 May 21:21 - Pat Vegas, 216 views 1 replies
**** me that was a shyte half
20 May 20:27 - Arsenal Alcoholic Review, 264 views 5 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards