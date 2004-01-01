 
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd ready €150m Vinicius offer; Arsenal & Liverpool want Wolves star

Wednesday's transfer rumours includes Man Utd's interest in Vinicius Junior, Arsenal's fight with Liverpool over Rayan Ait-Nouri, Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG, Michael Olise, Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich and more.

Source : 90min

